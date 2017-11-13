Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: beef prices, stamp duty and machinery

In the news today, Monday 13 October: we have the latest beef prices, all the action from Agritechnica and are we likely to see more changes to the stamp duty rates?

Weather forecast

After a cold night on Sunday, Monday will start off dry and bright with sunny spells.

According to Met Éireann, the overnight frost will clear but rain will develop in the north and northwest of the country.

This rain will spread to all northern parts of the country by the afternoon but Munster and southern parts of Leinster will remain mostly dry.

After a cold start, temperatures will climb to between 7°C and 11°C.

Monday night will not be as cold as Sunday night, with temperatures dropping no lower than 4°C.

In the news

The strong heifer trade continued in Balla Mart on Saturday, with maiden heifers making over €2,000 in many instances.

Have you ever wanted to see some of the biggest machines at the world’s largest machinery show? Well look no further.

English dairy farmer Joe Collingborn had to speak in the most unparliamentary language when it came to dealing with triplets calving on his farm recently.

The Minister for Agriculture and Bord Bia are on a trade mission to Japan and South Korea. In Japan, beef is very, very expensive in the shops.

After some spectacular climbdowns by the Department of Finance on the stamp duty issue, there are hopes that it will make one more change to benefit farmers.

