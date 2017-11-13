Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: beef prices, stamp duty and machinery

By on
In the news today, Monday 13 October: we have the latest beef prices, all the action from Agritechnica and are we likely to see more changes to the stamp duty rates?
In the news today, Monday 13 October: we have the latest beef prices, all the action from Agritechnica and are we likely to see more changes to the stamp duty rates?

Weather forecast

After a cold night on Sunday, Monday will start off dry and bright with sunny spells.

According to Met Éireann, the overnight frost will clear but rain will develop in the north and northwest of the country.

This rain will spread to all northern parts of the country by the afternoon but Munster and southern parts of Leinster will remain mostly dry.

After a cold start, temperatures will climb to between 7°C and 11°C.

Monday night will not be as cold as Sunday night, with temperatures dropping no lower than 4°C.

In the news

  • The strong heifer trade continued in Balla Mart on Saturday, with maiden heifers making over €2,000 in many instances.

  • Have you ever wanted to see some of the biggest machines at the world’s largest machinery show? Well look no further.
  • English dairy farmer Joe Collingborn had to speak in the most unparliamentary language when it came to dealing with triplets calving on his farm recently.

  • The Minister for Agriculture and Bord Bia are on a trade mission to Japan and South Korea. In Japan, beef is very, very expensive in the shops.

  • After some spectacular climbdowns by the Department of Finance on the stamp duty issue, there are hopes that it will make one more change to benefit farmers.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • Our machinery team will have more from Agritechnica, the world’s largest machinery show, in Germany.
  • Tommy Moyles reports from a Cork farm safety event.
  • Aidan Brennan has his Monday Management tips.
  • Darren Carty brings us the latest beef prices.
  • Hannah Quinn-Mulligan is on a trade mission to Japan and South Korea where she will be reporting from today.

    • What’s on today

    There are two events in our agri-events calendar for today.

  • The North Cork executive of the IFA holds its monthly meeting. That meeting kicks off at 8.30pm in Corrin Mart, Fermoy.
  • Staying with the IFA, the Kilkenny executive is holding its monthly meeting. It’s an 8pm start there with the meeting taking place in Carroll’s Hotel, Knocktopher.

    • To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

    In pictures: 18in calf that fits into a dog’s coat
    News
    In pictures: 18in calf that fits into a dog’s coat
    By Amy Forde on 13 November 2017
    Member
    Glyphosate not linked with cancer – new study
    News
    Glyphosate not linked with cancer – new study
    By Amy Forde on 13 November 2017
    Member
    Way clear for Irish beef and sheepmeat to Iran
    News
    Way clear for Irish beef and sheepmeat to Iran
    By Phelim O'Neill on 13 November 2017
    Minister leading trade mission to Japan and South Korea
    News
    Minister leading trade mission to Japan and South Korea
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 10 November 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: women in business and broken weather
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: women in business and broken weather
    By Patrick Donohoe on 09 November 2017
    Ad: Grass management the root of success on Cashel dairy farm
    News
    Ad: Grass management the root of success on Cashel dairy farm
    By on 09 November 2017
