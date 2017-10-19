Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: more rain warnings

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Thursday 19 October.
  • Farmers are up in arms over a new NCT-style test for tractors. The test will come in affect from May 2018.
  • Up to 50mm of rain is forecast to fall in some places over the weekend with Storm Brian set to hit over the weekend.
  • The weekly beef kill has been rising. It hit its highest number in seven years last week with prices under pressure again.
  • A High Court found that the Department of Agriculture had to pay a farmer €299,320 plus interest for failing to return 223 cattle seized from his farm.
  • And finally, Galway minor hurling superstar Jack Canning has chosen his career path and it involves farming.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    Enjoying a break and a cup of tea at Balbriggan Mens’ Shed. Photo: Philip Doyle

    Place ad