Supreme Court awards farmer €300,000 in dispute with Department

By on
A dairy farmer has won a Supreme Court case against the Department of Agriculture over the unlawful sale of more than 200 seized cattle.
A dairy farmer has won a Supreme Court case against the Department of Agriculture over the unlawful sale of more than 200 seized cattle.

More in News
Member
Number of 'non-farmers' in forestry planting schemes on the up
News
Number of 'non-farmers' in forestry planting schemes on the up
By Amy Forde on 19 October 2017
MEPs call for glyphosate ban by 2020
News
MEPs call for glyphosate ban by 2020
By Thomas Hubert on 19 October 2017
‘Brexit an opportunity for Ireland to strengthen European links’
News
‘Brexit an opportunity for Ireland to strengthen European links’
By Amy Forde on 19 October 2017
Member
Stamp duty response shows worrying level of arrogance
Editorial
Stamp duty response shows worrying level of arrogance
By Justin McCarthy on 18 October 2017
Member
Farmer Writes: calendar farming doesn't work
Farmer Writes
Farmer Writes: calendar farming doesn't work
By Gerald Potterton on 16 October 2017
Member
EU regulates selection of farms for inspection
News
EU regulates selection of farms for inspection
By Paul Mooney on 17 October 2017

