Storm Brian to bring up to 50mm of rain in parts this weekend
A status rainfall warning has been issued by Met Éireann for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford this weekend as Storm Brian approaches.
The rainfall warning is in place from 9.00am Friday until 9pm on Saturday night. Between 30mm and 50mm is forecast to fall.
A status orange wind warning is already in place for Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Clare and Wexford for Saturday as Storm Brian makes its way to Ireland.
Met Éireann has said that in general, the winds in most parts of the country will not be as severe as on Monday when ex-hurricane Ophelia crossed the country.
Housing
The heavy rain experienced on Thursday in Munster and large parts of Leinster has compounded ground conditions on farms.
Stock is already housed in many parts of the country, with this weekend’s rain sure to end the 2017 grazing season for many farmers.
Next on farmers minds will be fodder availability.
Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal earlier this week, Sligo IFA county chairman JP Cowley said that it will be a long winter in Sligo and that fodder is sure to become an issue.
