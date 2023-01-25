The Kerrygold tubs were feared to have polyfluoroalkyl substances.

I see Kerrygold butter is back on US supermarket shelves after a brief hiatus due to packaging concerns.

Officials in California and New York ramped up packaging regulations on 31 December, pushing butter tubs out and margarine in.

The Kerrygold tubs were feared to have polyfluoroalkyl substances, a manmade long-used chemical, in their plastic but the dairy giant quickly moved to alter its mould and regain access in recent days.

Those Stateside and the ever-growing butter influencer market can now once again enjoy their Irish butter.

I hear Joe Duffy also joined the butter influencer market this week, giving Kerrygold an hour of free PR on Liveline. Not a bad week for the brand all in.