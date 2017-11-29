Left in the dark over solar plans
By Matt Dempsey on 30 November 2017
Ireland, we are told, is the only EU country with no support scheme in place for solar energy production.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 24 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 22 November 2017
By Letters to the Editor on 22 November 2017
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...