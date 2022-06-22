DEAR SIR: On behalf of the Hooves 4 Hospice project, I want to publicly acknowledge the superb fundraising work undertaken by the UCD Ag Soc.
I met some of the committee on a couple of occasions and they were incredibly driven, hard working, undoubtedly future leaders and just ordinary lovely people. Their families and educators should be very proud of them. The end result was a cheque for €30,000 being added to the Hooves 4 Hospice fund, which will go towards the building of a much needed Midland Regional Hospice.
