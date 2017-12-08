Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Listen: Hen Harrier Programme opens
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Listen: Hen Harrier Programme opens

By on
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed opened a new support scheme for farmers in designated hen harrier habitats this Friday. Tommy Moyles reports from the launch in Macroom, Co Cork.
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed opened a new support scheme for farmers in designated hen harrier habitats this Friday. Tommy Moyles reports from the launch in Macroom, Co Cork.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Scratch-it-lucky: lucky Leitrim farmer wins big on scratch card
News
Scratch-it-lucky: lucky Leitrim farmer wins big on scratch card
By Patrick Donohoe on 08 December 2017
New ICMSA president and deputy president confirmed
News
New ICMSA president and deputy president confirmed
By Patrick Donohoe on 08 December 2017
Snow drift warning for the weekend
News
Snow drift warning for the weekend
By Caitríona Morrissey on 08 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Reducing FoodWise 2025 ambitions would 'send all the wrong signals' – Creed
News
Reducing FoodWise 2025 ambitions would 'send all the wrong signals' – Creed
By Thomas Hubert on 04 December 2017
Member
Agri tech: making money out of manure
Agri Technology
Agri tech: making money out of manure
By Contributor on 24 November 2017
Member
Downbeat farmers in hen harrier areas
Dealer
Downbeat farmers in hen harrier areas
By The Dealer on 27 November 2017
Double-Record Disc harrow
10 ft double record disc  harrow Bearing good and tight lots of life ...
View ad
Tanco Bale Hoist
Tanco Bale Extension Increase you reach with this tool On cone and pin...
View ad
NEW **Mchale Shear Grab** NEW
Brand New Mchale 5 ft Mchale shear grab Never being used just in keep in st...
View ad
Chillton Bale stacker
Round bale stacker good and tight Has old type Quicke brackets which can be...
View ad
Fiona Grassbag 3 mtr
Fiona grass bag  3 mtr grass seeder very accuary and easy to set seeder...
View ad

Place ad