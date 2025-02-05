Sulky-Burel specialises in the design and manufacture of soil preparation, drilling and fertilisation equipment. Based in Châteaubourg near Rennes, in western France, the firm recently revamped its familiar blue colour scheme used on its fertiliser spreaders, power harrows and mounted drills – dropping it, along with the Sulky name itself. Instead, the entire range of implements produced in the group’s four factories – three in France and one in Italy – are now carrying the Sky Agriculture brand. The new colour scheme sees them move away from blue to the new graphite grey and titanium white colour scheme.

Last summer, Sulky offered us the opportunity to spend some time with its X40+ Econov, which is one of its mounted high-end fertiliser spreader offerings. It’s part of the last blue Sulky branded machines in the country, but under the hood, it’s the exact same as the new branded Sky models.

About Sulky

The family-owned business is in its third generation and employs over 250 people, building up to 6,000 machines each year. The firm was founded in 1936 and exports in the region of 40% of the products it manufactures. Sulky claims to be the market leader in fertiliser spreaders and seed drills in France, and in the top three producers in Europe. In terms of production, fertiliser spreaders account for 60%, while seeding equipment accounts for 40%.

Sulky was founded by Fabien Burel, a blacksmith from the French town. The French domestic market is Sulky’s mainstay, accounting for 60% of production. In terms of export, Poland, the UK and Central Europe are Sulky’s top markets. Up until 2011, Sulky was manufacturing out of its original factory, which was located in the centre of Châteaubourg. In July 2011 after a €15m investment, Sulky moved into a new 20,000m2 factory, with everything from the storage of raw steel to the loading of trucks now taking place under one roof.

Users can choose from IsoBus control through the tractor’s own terminal or through the Muller Quartz 800 terminal which is supplied by Sulky.

The Sulky range

Sulky offer three ranges of fertiliser spreaders – the entry level mounted DX range, the high-end mounted X+ range and the XT trailed range. This corresponds to 18 different models, with the mounted ranging from 900l up to 4,200l. The trailed range starts at 7,200l and ranges up to 15,500l.

The X40+ Econov is part of the manufacturer’s flagship mounted spreader line. It’s the second largest model in the mounted spreader range, with a maximum carrying capacity of 3,200l. This is 1,000l behind the wider-chassis X50 spreader, although the business end of both is the exact same. The narrow chassis of the X40+ sits within the width of the tractor, which will be a big benefit for many.

Controls

Users can opt for one of two controls – firstly is IsoBus control through the tractor’s own terminal or an independent IsoBus terminal, or secondly through the Muller Quartz 800 terminal, which is the independent terminal supplied by Sulky. The spreader we tried out came with the Muller terminal which offers an eight-inch colour display.

Although it does cost around €7,000 plus VAT for the terminal and the receiver, its use won’t be just limited to this machine. As a universal terminal, it can be used on all implements that meet the requirements of the IsoBus standard, regardless of the manufacturer.

It offers all of the basic functions that are required to operate an IsoBus implement, and can be connected to a camera for better implement monitoring.

The terminal is designed to handle additional precision farming functions, such as section control and variable rate control – which are additional unlocks. Data, such as variable rate maps, can be transferred with a USB memory device.

Once we got a few hours work under our belt, we were very comfortable with the Muller terminal. It also allowed us to use split screen, keeping the GPS function at the bottom screen and the spreader’s home page function on the top.

The X40+ Econov features a 10t weigh cell built into its chassis, which portrays live hopper weights to the in-cab terminal.

Vanes

Three vane options are available, offering spread widths from 18m to 44m. Spreading at 24m bout widths, the X40+ comes with the flexibility of choosing from either 18-28m vanes or the 24-36m vanes, with the test machine coming with 18-28m vanes. Each disc has a long and a short vane with the right-hand disc also having an L-shaped Tribord vane for border spreading. The Econov system comes as standard with hard-faced vanes which are double vanes, meaning two flows of granules are handled, one top and one bottom.

Section control

All Sulky spreaders achieve section control by keeping the speed of the outwards turning discs constant at 540rpm. Instead of altering disc speed, the fertiliser’s drop point and shutter position are continuously altered. The section control is achieved by continuously moving the drop point as you enter into a point or previously spread part of the field. Sulky claims the changing of the drop point is its own patent, with the rate adjusted proportionally on the move.

Sulky claims that it can uniquely spread from the inside to out and the outside to in. Sulky also controls the sections in a curve, which again is a sulky patent.

The X40+ Econov spreader we used featured a 12-part section control, but Sulky say technically it features an unlimited number of sections, with the drop point adjusting accordingly through the electronic actuators. In fairness to Sulky, the system is simple and effective. Once you have established your boundary, you could spread the field in circles, and won’t lap what’s already spread.

Headland spreading

The spreader is equipped with the Tribord 3D border spreading unit on the right-hand side. This is optionally available on both sides for border spreading in either direction, but our test machine had just one. Border spreading is engaged and disengaged via the control screen by adjusting the shutter’s electric actuator. During normal boundary spreading it is accepted that up to 20% of granules go beyond the border. However, the X40+ Econov has an eco-intensive border mode for spreading along areas such as watercourses. To achieve this, both PTO speed and application rate are reduced by 15% on one side of the machine, with 100% of fertiliser flowing by the Tribord border vane so that no fertiliser enters the watercourse.

This is a really nice feature, which actually does work. The one thing we didn’t like was the fact the boundary spreading feature has to be manually disengaged once the headland is completed, or else it will stay spreading in boundary mode and potentially stripe the field. If this feature was upgraded to automatic disengagement, it would be much welcomed.

Seven to eight years ago, Sulky introduced the hydraulic drive solution for the spreading discs, a drive that is independent of the engine speed.

Calibration and weighing

With fertiliser usage tightening on Irish farms, its placement and accuracy of placement is coming more and more into focus. During operation, the spreader recalibrates and adjusts its shutter position every 30 seconds or 100kg to improve accuracy. If forward speed changes, flowrate changes accordingly to maintain the set rate. The X40+ Econov features a 10t weigh cell built into its chassis, which portrays live hopper weights to the in-cab terminal. When spreading fertiliser, firstly you go to the Sulky Fertitest smartphone app to find that fertiliser. You select the type of fertiliser, ie 10-10-20. Then, it asks you to select the machine, the set of vanes and the working width. This machine has electronic regulation, which means you don’t need to input information such as forward speed. The app then provides you with the calculated width setting and the T-factor, which you then input into the in-cab terminal, along with the desired application rate in kg/ha.

Once this is completed, a tray test is carried out. If the test shows up impurities, manual adjustments are entered into the terminal. In our case, the tray test came back very accurately. Overall, we thought the system was fairly straightforward. The Fertitest app was missing some of the Irish fertilisers we looked for, but the database is still very comprehensive.

Verdict

The build quality of the machine couldn’t be faulted. It’s well put together, and practical. For instance, it’s quick to wash down, unlike some spreaders which can be a bit trickier. The little ladder is neat and the cover opens and closes smoothly. Down through the years, Sulky has always been known to produce good equipment, but its paint work, particularly on fertiliser spreaders, has been its Achilles heel.

A few years ago, the manufacturer tackled the problem, and began offering a seven-year anti-corrosion guarantee against perforation for all its fertiliser spreaders. We visited the Sulky fertiliser spreader and drill factory in France two years ago, and the most impressive element was its multi-stage paint process.

All steel components are shot-blasted, degreased, primed and painted, with the process using the latest of technologies. Once dried and contaminant free, components are primed and heated to 160°C. This process is known as Electrophoretic Deposition (EPD). Here the paint is positively charged and the objects to be painted are negatively charged, causing the paint to form a better bond.

Once dried, a second layer of primer is manually applied and baked, before a final top coat of water-soluble finishing paint, which leaves a very smart finish.

We found that once the spreader is set up to apply a certain rate of a pre-selected type of fertiliser, it proves to be very accurate. The weigh cell also offers great peace of mind, knowing exactly what’s what.

The Muller IsoBus terminal is a neat display, and it’s easy to navigate through. I think most users would agree that if the border spreading system could automatically disengage, it would be very welcomed, as it’s easy to forget about it. The low-level sensors are also a good addition, and keep you up to date if running low.

Overall, we spread in the region of 50 tonnes with the machine, and we found it to be very accurate and up there with any of its competitors on the market.

The spreader comes with two low level sensors, meaning the operator knows exactly when one side of the hopper is almost empty.

Likes

Simple to use: foolproof when set up.

Very accurate.

Well put together.

Dislikes

Would like a few more Irish fertilisers in the Fertitest database.

Would like Triboard boundary spreading to automatically disengage.

The spec

Model: X40+ Econov.

Spreading width: 18m to 44m.

Hopper capacity: 1,900l, 2,500l and 3,200l options.

Empty weight: 585kg.

Drive type: Pto

Max flow rate: 520kg/min.

Section control method: drop point and shutter adjustment.

Starting price: €30,000 plus VAT.