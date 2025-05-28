Billy Cunningham currently holds the role of Same Deutz-Fahr (SDF) after-sales manager for Ireland. Hailing from Co Louth, Billy grew up on a farm near Dunleer, where he enjoyed farm life, working with his hands and repairing all kinds of farm equipment. Farm machinery quickly became a passion that led him to study agricultural engineering after school, at what was known as Tralee RTC at that time.

Russia and Case IH

After completing third level education in 1995, Billy and five other graduates took an unusual route and worked in Russia for Case IH as field service technicians. At that time, it meant hands on work with axial flow combines and large Magnum tractors, as the government had done a large trade agreement with the manufacturer to help mechanise agriculture more and stabilise food production.

“It was some education to be fair, there was no Case IH dealer network established out there at the time, so no off the shelf parts, no mechanics and no technical expertise on the product, nor laptops, mobile phones or WiFi, unlike today,” says Billy.

This was a true baptism of fire, with the key being hard work, improvisation and a can-do attitude to succeed. According to Billy, anything and everything possible had to be thought up out there to keep machines running as it could be six weeks or more waiting for parts to arrive – depending on the severity of the breakdown.

“The fabrication skills of the locals were incredible to witness, as they just had to make do with what they got; this created a culture of imaginative repair work and true improvisation,” he says.

In Billy’s second year working for Case IH his job changed to “field service adviser” and this meant less hands-on and more managing personnel and training local mechanics, to help put a structure in place to better support the product.

Microprocessors and software

After his time abroad, Billy returned to Ireland and worked in Intel for a few years. He believes, this experience gave him a completely different perspective of engineering, precision, accuracy and tolerances.

“Nothing in the world of manufacturing microchips and integrated circuits could be solved by sledging or welding, and it gave me a serious appreciation for precision engineering and cleanroom technology.”

After two years with Intel, it was in Billy’s blood to return to working with agricultural equipment and be outdoors. He then went on to work for a Case IH dealer, before joining the team at Leinster Farm Machines where he worked for a number of years on mainly Claas equipment before joining SDF.

Billy is unique, in that he understands the industry from many vantage points, be it the farmer’s, the manufacturer’s and the dealer’s perspective, having worked across all these sectors.

“I think this genuinely helps me today to get along and build a good rapport with our dealers and customers, they know you are a farmer’s son, worked with a dealer previously and with other manufacturers directly,” he said.

Never one to sit still in life, Billy returned to college to complete a night course in mechatronics while working for Leinster Farm, as he could see the machines constantly evolving and becoming very electronically advanced.

His time in Intel and this upskilling helps him with software, programming, troubleshooting electronic sensors sending signals to and from controllers, CAN Bus networks, GPS guidance and Isobus when necessary.

“You can get sensors to throw error codes on any brand, so you need to be able to properly diagnose a machine and get it up and running fast, or help your dealer troubleshoot over the phone.”

SDF Ireland

SDF in Ireland is managed from Daventry in the UK, where its training base and head office are established today. SDF currently has 16 dealers spread across Ireland, covering three of its brands. These are Same, Deutz-Fahr and Lamborghini, which Billy is solely responsible for here on any technical issues and dealer support. The company has restructured over recent years, like all major manufacturers, to create a unique identity for each specific brand within the SDF group.

Today the Same brand is mainly aimed towards the stockman-type tractor and is available up to 140hp, it’s generally a straightforward type of tractor and very compatible to loader work. The Deutz-Fahr range has a much larger offering, with horsepowers spread from 50hp up to 300+hp using three different cubic capacity engine blocks, a 3.8L, 6.1L and a 7.8L in various models.

Deutz-Fahr offers high specification packages and a powershift type gearbox known as RV shift, as well as a CVT transmission marketed as TTV for larger models. Lamborghini is similar in its offerings to Deutz, but has kept the brand name here for historical reasons, as it had a strong presence in parts of the country.

SDF RVshift transmission

SDF has an impressive and underestimated gearbox, which is its own in-house designed and built RV shift. In a nutshell it’s a CVT based on a hydrostat, but drives like a powershift due to the configuration. Unlike a conventional powershift it doesn’t have lots of wet friction clutch packs, but controls the hydrostat to give the operator the feel of 20 fixed speeds when moving forward.

The RV shift gearbox is very responsive and every gear change gives the operator an identical gear shift for each gear selected, so no sudden and uneven shifting, which is unique. This means there is no jerkiness or lag between certain gears that you get with a typical mechanical type of powershift transmission that are electro hydraulically controlled. Its ease of use is a standout feature.

The foundation to it all is that it is electronically controlling the hydrostatic motor via a stepper motor in very specific stages to give the user a feel like it’s moving gear ranges. Also, there is a work clutch and a transport clutch.

The work clutch is considerably bigger to take the higher torque at lower rpm when in ratios 1-10, and then the transport clutch is engaged in gear ranges 11-20 when the torque is not required, but the speed has increased. Billy feels SDF has struck gold with this unit and it is proving a serious success on the ground.

The 6/7/8/9 Series TTV transmission is very well proven at this stage and a key element is that it keeps the oil for the brakes separate from the transmission, so it’s not susceptible to failure due to brake wear and oil contamination.

Deutz also use a multi-disc brake to give better braking and cooling in the rear axle, which is great for higher speeds. In addition, it uses outboard disc brakes on the front axle on its larger 50k machines and on all of the 60k tractors, which can consume up to 60% of the braking force of the tractor.

Behind the scenes

“Yes, there is a lot of driving, but I’m on the hands’ free a lot of this time, talking to dealers, to mechanics and back to head office as I’m travelling to our various dealers, so it’s never dull,” says Billy.

“No week is ever the same for sure, but generally it’s three days on the road visiting dealers and two at home on the laptop, sorting paperwork, troubleshooting and organising events, travel schedules, training, etc.

“I guess you could say my job for this company fits into five key categories; that is service issues, warranty, parts, dealer appraisal and training,” says Billy.

“SDF is monitoring and rewarding our dealers across a matrix of indices to help them hit an A grade standard, and I would be active here helping dealers understand this and assisting them on hitting targets with specific training, stocking parts, cleanliness, etc.

“SDF is increasing its focus to more on precision agriculture in this country and plans to expand its dealer training more going forward. The units used are based on the tried-and-trusted Topcon brand, which is integrated across the various brands.

“Other responsibilities from the job include assisting with regional training, attending dealer open days or shows and assisting with factory visits so customers can get to see the build quality of the product for themselves.”

On the sales side, Billy says SDF offers up to three to five years’ warranty on major components and 0% finance, which is certainly increasing interest from would-be customers too.

General tractor advice

“Having worked on many tractor brands over the years, particularly Case IH, Claas and now SDF tractors, I see some common issues out there to be honest across the board.

“Firstly, I’d say all tractor owners should have a good maintenance plan, as it’s key to keeping any machine in tip-top shape. Have a diary/log on the tractor, or at least a service sticker on the windscreen, with oil change hours, filters and what’s due next.

“I notice with tractors doing low hours, like 100 hours per year, the oil and filter may need to be changed in some cases before the recommended service interval, as these machines can stay parked for prolonged periods and are often in cold, damp sheds; as long as air can enter anywhere, then excess moisture can also build up and break down oil and cause degradation.

“Always think safety and be safety conscious when around machinery, so checking handbrakes, trailers brakers, having good mirrors and working lights. Have a plan for fire as it is a risk, the weather was hot recently and a bearing failing in a machine or bare wires could spark a fire.

“Clean down tractors regularly and don’t let dry grass, oil, fuel, etc, build up. Have a fire extinguisher to hand or in the cab, as people should be prepared as a precaution.

“When buying any type of new farm machine, always ask the dealer about the PDI (pre-delivery inspection) so everything is covered properly, checked over and understood.

“Tractor theft unfortunately is more prevalent these days and components like GPS receivers are often stolen, so have a plan when/where parking machinery. Utilise your dealer’s product knowledge whatever the brand of tractor or implement, as they are the representatives and have the technical information and experience.

“This is especially true with auto guidance and IOSBUS. Know your tractor’s specification or ask your dealer about it when purchasing implements. If tractors are ISOBUS ready and have a monitor, there is usually no need for additional monitors in the cab, when purchasing new equipment,” says Billy.

“Going out to tractors working in the field I sometimes see them incorrectly set up by operators. Set up the hydraulic couplers properly at the back, so the flow of oil matches the demand of the implement being used and not pumping needlessly.

“Also set PTO speed properly, use the eco PTO speed when applicable and use the gear selection chart, so the tractor is at its optimum and most fuel efficient and not over revved.

“Having tyre pressures matching and suitable to the task is also very important. Take care when servicing that you use quality parts on modern tractors; regardless of the colour don’t overlook changing the AdBlue filters on time as this can lead to unnecessary blockages.

“In the last 30 years tractors and farm equipment has advanced massively, since I first set out working on them. They will continue to change, and it is this change that sets the challenge of my job.

“To any young person wishing to enter the industry, I would say there are days when it can be challenging, but the good days far outweigh the bad. If you are driven to know how something works or maybe why it’s not working, or just like showing others how equipment functions, relish the freedom of the outdoors or just love being on the road in all seasons and enjoy meeting all sorts of characters along the way, then definitely give it a shot,” Billy said.