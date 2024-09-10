One new addition set for display is Kverneland’s plough body no. 40, a new addition to the firm’s ploughing lineup, which is specifically designed for large tractor tyres.

This year, Kverneland Group Ireland has plans to make a big impression by showcasing a comprehensive range of tillage, grass, and crop care equipment, alongside Siloking feeders and McConnel machinery as their official importer and distributor in Ireland.

Kverneland plough body no. 40

One new addition set for display is Kverneland’s plough body no. 40, , which will be on a 5f ES plough along with a Packomat.

Specifically designed for large tractor tyres, the plough body offers lower pulling forces, meaning reduced fuel consumption and less strain on your tractor.

Building on the success of previous models, the manufacturer says the no. 40 body is engineered to improve soil turnover and aeration.

Available in both basic and IsoBus versions, the Rotago F allows for on-the-go adjustments of the levelling bar and working depth.

New Rotago F power harrow

Also making its ploughing debut is the Kverneland Rotago F Power Harrow, the manufacturer’s next generation of power harrows.

Available in both basic and IsoBus versions, the Rotago F allows for on-the-go adjustments of the levelling bar and working depth.

Features including a pushed gear case and parallelogram linkage allow the Rotago F to offer seamless adjustments without the need to re-align the three-point linkage or rear roller.

Pairing with the Rotago F is the F-Drill CB F precision seeding solution. Designed to work seamlessly with the Rotago F, the F-Drill CB F allows for customisable working widths and the ability to sow different crops at varying depths in a single pass.

For added stability during transport, a supporting wheel is available.

The Kverneland 85156 C tedder, debuting at the Ploughing Championships, offers a working width of 15.6m.

Kverneland will showcase its flagship butterfly mower, the 53100MT, with a working width of up to 10.2m.

Grassland machinery

Kverneland will showcase a whole suite of grassland machinery.

The Kverneland 85156 C tedder, debuting at the Ploughing Championships, offers a working width of 15.6 meters. With 14 small-diameter rotors, the TerraFlow ground-following system allows each rotor to flex and adapt independently across the entire width.

Kverneland will display its flagship butterfly mower, the 53100MT, with a working width of up to 10.2 meters and the QuattroLink ‘race car’ suspension.

In addition to these, Kverneland’s FastBale will be on display. This is the world’s only non-stop round baler that eliminates the need to stop and start between bales.

The Exacta TL Geospread provides accurate section control and variable rate application, maximizing fertiliser efficiency.

McConnel and Siloking

As the official distributor for McConnel and Siloking in Ireland, Kverneland will present a range of these machines at the Ploughing Championships.

McConnel machinery, including the 5455, 6572T, and 7775T models, along with Siloking feeders, including both twin and single tub models, will be on display.

The iXtrack T4 offers precision spraying with advanced boom control and IsoBus compatibility.

Precision crop care

Kverneland will exhibit the iXtrack T4 trailed sprayer and the Exacta TL Geospread disc spreader.

The iXtrack T4 offers precision spraying with advanced boom control and IsoBus compatibility.

The Exacta TL Geospread provides accurate section control and variable rate application, maximising fertiliser efficiency.