The KTH4815-2 compact telehandler has a max lift height of 4.8m and lift capacity of 1.5t.

Kubota (UK) launched its first telehandler at Lamma last week. Named the KTH4815-2, the model numbering is indicative of its lifting capability, with it being capable of achieving a maximum lifting height of 4.8m and a maximum lift capacity of 1.5 tonnes.

The unit is powered by a 50hp Kubota three-cylinder engine, which is mounted on the right-hand side between the front and rear wheels.

Kubota says the transverse engine position affords generous access to service areas and the cooling pack.

The compact machine has an overall width of 1.6m and an overall height of under 2m. Hydraulic performance extends to up to 81 litres/min, with 51 litres available through an auxiliary circuit for powered attachments.

The driveline is hydrostatic, with a Bosch Rexroth hydraulic motor delivering two speed ranges – 0-7km/h and 0-25km/h. The powertrain features multidisc brakes permanent four-wheel drive. It’s equipped with Carraro axles.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands the unit is built by Giant, for Kubota. Pricing starts from €63,840 plus VAT.