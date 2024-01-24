The new Rotor Jet applicator has been designed for use with machinery, with a working width up to 4m.

Stocks Ag launched a small seed and micro granule applicator for machinery up to 4m wide at Lamma last week. The English manufacturer says the Rotor set is an evolution of its proven Rotor Meter product, which has been in the company’s line-up for years.

The four-outlet unit offers precise metering with air-assisted distribution. The four streams of material can be split and spread by eight distribution plates.

The Rotor Jet utilises a smaller version of the metering block and rollers employed in its bigger brother, the Turbo Jet.

Distribution

Distribution is facilitated by a single high-power SPAL fan. It comes with the options of 65, 130 or 240-litre hoppers.

It can be fitted with a number of different control systems, which includes IsoBus connectivity.