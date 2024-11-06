The M3 and M9 mowers have an overall cutting width of 8.9m (30ft), while the M3 and M10 overall cutting width is 9.8m (33ft).

Tanco is set to present a range of machines from across its mower, bale wrapper and implement offering at this year’s FTMTA show.

Up front and centre will be the firm’s Autocut mower range, which is unique in the fact that the rear mowers are trailed, with the rear wheels steered via a mechanical linkage from the headstock, with a hydraulic oversteer system incorporated into the design.

The mowers sit on their own chassis and axle, meaning there is less weight on the tractor’s back end and rear axle, allowing a lighter tractor to power the unit.

The M3 front mower and an M10 rear mower will be on the stand, while the range also includes a slightly smaller M9 rear mower.

The M3 and M9 mowers have an overall cutting width of 8.9m (30ft), while the M3 and M10 overall cutting width is 9.8m (33ft).

The M9 in the working position burdens 1,850kg on the lift arms, while the M10 places 1,900kg on the lift arms. Tanco claims the M9 can be driven with as little as 180hp to 200hp.

Tanco are using cutter bars, gearboxes and drive shafts supplied by Comer Industries on the Autocut range. All other components, are designed and built in-house by Tanco, such as the conditioner, which is equipped with semi-swing tines.

Tanco Bale shears

The front “pull-type” M3 mower runs on a track system featuring hydro-pneumatic suspension. It is equipped with a seven-disc bed, which offers a 9.18ft (2.797m) cutting width.

Weighing in at 1,200kg, it has a transport width of 9.66ft (2.945m).

Wrappers

From Tanco’s range of bale wrappers, the 1400-V and S-Series machines will also feature on the stand. The 1400-V is a twin plastic dispenser satellite trailed wrapper and has proven to be a successful machine for Tanco.

The S-Series wrapper range is also a satellite machine, available in single, twin and triple plastic dispenser versions and can be operated on either a loader or three-point linkage.

Tanco S200 V mounted wrapper

Tanco’s successful i73 bale shear will also be exhibited at the FTMTA show. Launched at the 2009 Ploughing, Tanco claims its bale shear was the first machine for sale fitted with a mechanism designed to hold the bale plastic and net/NRF while splitting and feeding bales. This patented clamping mechanism holds the bale plastic and net, allowing the loader operator to feed bales without having to get out of the loader.