This 2022 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with a camless pickup and 21,000 bales on the clock topped the sale, securing €60,000.

Michael Doyle carried out a retirement clearance auction for agricultural contractor John Mitchell from Tynagh, Co Galway. The auction took place on 5 March.

With 27 lots up for grabs, a 95% clearance rate was achieved on the night. A 2022 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with a camless pickup and 21,000 bales on the clock topped the sale, securing €60,000.

This was followed by a 2012 John Deere 6630 with a Quicke Q66 loader and 7,800 hours selling for €48,200, a 2015 Case IH Puma CVX 200 with 6,700 hours making €47,800 and a 2015 Case IH Puma CVX 160 with 5,600 hours making €45,900.

A 2018 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with 45,000 bales sold for €43,400, a 2024 Abbey 2750R Premium Plus tanker with a 10M dribble bar sold for €32,500 and a 2007 Deutz-Fahr Agrotron 150 with 9,000 hours secured €27,700. A 2020 Moore Uni-Drill made €17,900, a 2023 Kuhn GA 6501 twin-rotor rake made €14,400, a 2019 McHale 10ft rear-mounted mower sold for €9,300, an Amazone KG3000 Special power harrow with an APV seeder sold for €8,500.

Front-mounted mower

A 2019 McHale Pro Glide F3100 front-mounted mower sold for €8,000, a 2014 Spearhead 655T Twiga hedge cutter sold for €7,900, a 2005 Chieftain 14t dump trailer made €6,900 followed by a 2017 Abbey 2100 dung spreader selling for €6,650.

All prices were subject to VAT and commission of 10% for items up to €1,000, 5% for items over €1,000, with a maximum charge of €2,000 plus VAT per lot.

