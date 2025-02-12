The Smart Frame System concept is a key feature of the new Catros+ 03-2 models.

Amazone has updated its popular Catros disc harrow range with the addition of a new folding mounted Catros+03-2 model in working widths of 4m, 5m, 6m and 7m and trailed TS variants, which are equipped with a bogey chassis.

The complete product range of the third generation includes working widths from 2.5m to 12m.

The Smart Frame System concept sees working depth adjusted by rotating the disc carrier arms.

The rows of discs are rotated away from the frame for a deeper setting or the discs are rotated towards the frame for shallower work, while the machine frame always remains parallel to the soil.

The deeper the work, the greater the distance between the frame and disc arm and the following roller.

The Smart Frame System allows the working depth to be hydraulically adjusted from the cab when needed for maximum operator comfort, ie on headlands or tramlines.

When using the mounted machines, the top link does not have to be corrected while adjusting the working depth and in the trailed models, the working depth adjustment has no impact on its combination with any front tools - a distinct advantage according to Amazone and something it claims is not offered by other manufacturers.

The same applies when using following double rollers and harrows. As a result of the constant position of the frame, the rear harrow or rollers do not tilt when the working depth is changed, so pressure remains the same on both and adjustment is not necessary.

Front tools

The Catros+ 03-2TS trailed compact disc harrow with bogey chassis is divided into three sections: the optional front tools, the disc element and the following roller.

A knife roller or crushboard are offered as front tools. The knife roller is equipped with maintenance-free bearings for shredding catch crops, while the individual roller segments provide perfect contours.

The crushboard can be selected as an alternative if the focus is on seedbed preparation.

Discs

With a disc diameter of 510mm, the Catros+ allows for working depths from 5cm to 14cm and is ideal for a wide range of applications, from full-surface chitting of stubbles and seedbed preparation to medium-deep soil tillage and incorporation of organic matter and manures. Depending on the main application, there is a choice between a smooth, fine-serrated or coarse-serrated disc.

Also available for the new Catros+ 03, the X-Cutter disc, with a diameter of 480mm, is for very shallow work from 2cm to 8cm. The wave profile encourages full-surface movement and high mixing intensity at the same time.

Maintenance

The maintenance-free face seals on the Catros disc bearings reduce maintenance requirements.

The individual disc suspension means that the disc bearings are always located in the shadow of the soil flow, to protect them from wear and to generate a better through-passage.

In addition to this, the pre-tensioned rubber spring elements and the individual disc suspension claims to provide optimum contour following with maintenance-free overload protection systems.

Depending on the field conditions and needs, various following rollers and harrows can be selected from the wide Amazone range. The GreenDrill seeder is optionally available for the simultaneous sowing of fine seeds and catch crops.