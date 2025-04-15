The 'night edition' package will be offered on Scorpion 733, 742, 756 and 960 models.

Following the introduction earlier in the year of Claas's limited 'night edition, package for select Arion and Axion models, the manufacturer has now introduced the package for four of its Scorpion telehandlers.

Models will feature a grey cab roof and grey wheel rims. In addition, both door and bonnet sport large stickers as well as the distinctive night edition emblems.

The stealthy package, which is available on Arion 500, 600 as well as Axion 800 and 900 tractor models, can now be optioned on the Scorpion 733, 742, 756 and Scorpion 960 telehandlers. Limited numbers will be available for regions such as Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Scandinavia and the UK, the latter including Ireland we believe.

Features of the 'night edition' package include a grey cab roof and grey wheel rims.

Since 2017, the Scorpion telehandlers and Torion wheel loaders have been manufactured in Austria by Liebherr at its Telfs and Bischofshofen facilities.

The Telfs plant, which was built in 1976, lies to the west of Innsbruck and covers an area just short of 18 hectares. Liebherr employs over 800 workers at this site.

Since Claas and Liebherr joined forces, investment has been stepped up to modernise different areas of the production plant infrastructure, including cab pre-assembly and the construction of a new shipping hall, logistics centre and advanced administration building. The development and testing centre now covers an area of 10,800 m2.

The remodelling of the telehandler assembly line in 2024 marked another milestone. Liebherr has invested 9.4 million euros in an extended, flexible assembly line with a production capacity of up to 3,000 telehandlers per year.