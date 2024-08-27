At the beginning of the summer, CNH sold its agricultural plough business, Överum, to a German investment company, FairCap. CNH has now also sold its Kongskilde business to Italian company Seko Industries.

Carlo Alberto Sisto, EMEA president at CNH, is understood to have written to dealers to inform them that the sale was completed on 7 August. In the letter, it’s believed that he outlined that CNH will cease production and distribution of cultivators, hoes, mixer wagons, trailed forage harvesters and stone pickers, as well as the distribution of disc cultivators and ploughs.

He added that all current and previous orders for products will be fulfilled during the transition period necessary to transfer production to Seko’s factories.

CNH acquired Kongskilde in 2016, with the aim of becoming a full line manufacturer. The company told the Irish Farmers Journal that its decision to sell aligns with its strategy to concentrate on its core agriculture brands – Case IH, New Holland, Steyr – and their product portfolios.

When CNH took over the Kongskilde brand, it integrated the tillage and haymaking machines under one umbrella.

The collaboration that New Holland had with the Italian manufacturer Maschio Gaspardo for the sale of tillage machines is also understood to have been terminated. However, New Holland will continue to sell Maschio Gaspardo grass equipment in its own New Holland colours, meaning the mower, tedder and rake offering will remain.

This means New Holland will continue to offer a full range of grass equipment when you add in its own balers and foragers. The Italian buyer, Seko Industries, is probably best known for its range of diet feeders.