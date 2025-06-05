The new DX25Z-7 mini excavator weighs 2,691kg and is powered by a 25hp engine.

Develon (formerly Doosan) has launched the new DX25Z-7 mini excavator. Weighing 2,691kg, the DX25Z-7 is powered by a 25hp Kubota D1305 diesel engine.

The DX25Z-7 complements Develon’s existing mini excavator line-up.

Develon has also introduced an enhanced version of the 2.8t DX27Z-7 model.

Head of product management at Develon Europe Ohjong Choi said: “With the launch of the DX25Z-7, Develon is expanding its mini excavator lineup with a highly transportable, lower-weight model that offers excellent versatility.

"The DX25Z-7 can be easily transported on a trailer along with a range of buckets and a hydraulic breaker while staying under the 3.5t transport limit. The new machine is therefore an excellent solution for the rental industry and for self-drive hire in particular.

“In addition, the DX25Z-7 is designed with a practical feature set, making it a smart and cost-efficient solution for a wide range of applications.

"Its durable build and easy transportability make it especially well-suited for rental fleets and customers seeking reliable Develon performance at an accessible entry point.”

Reinforced components

Designed with rental markets in mind, it includes reinforced components, cylinder and vandal guards, and a simple interface for less experienced operators. A 2,030mm boom and 1,300mm arm come as a standard specification.

The heated cab provides excellent visibility, a 5in digital display, Bluetooth radio and smart safety functions such as engine starting limit anti-theft technology.

Serviceability is also prioritised, with a smart engine layout, wide-opening access panels and extended service intervals to reduce downtime and costs.

Upgraded DX27Z-7 model

The upgraded 2.8t DX27Z-7 delivers improved performance, safer operation and easier maintenance and transport.

It features the reliable Kubota 25HP engine, offering reduced noise, vibration and improved cooling efficiency for longer engine life and lower maintenance costs.

The upgraded 2.8t DX27Z-7 is also fitted with a 25hp Kubota engine.

Operational enhancements include an enlarged cab entry, thumbwheel auxiliary control, improved front visibility and wiper coverage and a large glass door for easy access.

Comfort is enhanced with a heated, adjustable suspension seat and optimised interior temperatures from the repositioned radiator.

Durability is ensured through cylinder guards, a reinforced boom and robust design features.

Transport is easier with enhanced tie-down points and improved serviceability includes better engine and component access, real-time diagnostics and the My Develon telematics system as standard.