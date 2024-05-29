The main updates with the Agri Pivot T80 include an improved cab and tweaks to its performance.

The Italian pivot steer loader and telehandler manufacturer, Dieci, has revamped its flagship Agri Pivot T80 model. One of the more notable changes is the addition of a new re-worked cab.

The new operator environment provides improved legroom, as well as a new 7in display and armrest mounted joystick.

The joystick itself has been updated to a new type design and incorporates a forward and reverse shuttle.

The operator seat has been raised to further improve visibility, while the air conditioning system and sound proofing have both been upgraded.

The T80 offers a load capacity of 3.5t to a maximum reach height of 5.2m, and is equipped with a 138hp FPT 4.4l engine producing a maximum 153hp. It is equipped with a 160l/min hydraulic pump and flow sharing, so that serval movements can be performed simultaneously.

An ECO function allows lower fuel consumption and reduced noise emissions, even at its maximum speed of 40 km/h. A number of boom related features are also said to have been added. These include, bucket shake and a return to dig function, whereby the position of the boom is remembered.

The new T80 is expected to arrive in the UK later in the year, however it is uncertain if this includes Northern Ireland.