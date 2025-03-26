The DLG survey shows that Fendt has the strongest brand image among German farmers.

Fendt has once again topped the annual independent survey carried out for the German Agricultural Society (DLG) based on brand image.

Taking consecutive second and third places were John Deere and Claas.

The 'ImageBarometer' survey results have been published by the DLG since 1996. This year, some 670 German farmers took part in the survey in order to establish the companies within the sector with strongest brand image.

The farmers surveyed rated brands on the following criteria: brand awareness, brand loyalty, brand satisfaction, preference and brand image.

Fendt achieved first place in the agricultural machinery category with a total of 60 points, the same number as last year, and has once again been the only machinery manufacturer to achieve a ranking as a top brand in agribusiness.