For the 12th year in a row, Claas has topped the Irish brand by brand sales, recording a total of 27 (43.5%) new machines.

A total of 62 new combine harvesters were registered in Ireland in 2023, compared with a total of 40 new machines registered in 2022. This was a 55% year on year increase, according to new data from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

The 12-year new combine registrations average is 44 machines annually, meaning 2023 was almost 41% ahead of the curve.

Many will wonder why 2023 was so high, but to get to the bottom of this, you have to look at what happened the year before.

The big story of 2022 was that if combine sales mirrored registrations, they should have been far above average.

However, severe supply chain issues lingering on from COVID-19 significantly impacted the delivery of new combines to the Irish market.

Irish Farmers Journal research at the time estimated that a further 15-16 new combines were sold in Ireland in 2022, but failed to be delivered, so naturally were not included in the 2022 data.

Instead, total registrations in 2022 recorded 40 units, with the large spillover bumping up 2023 registrations.

Once again, for the 12th year in a row, Claas has topped the Irish brand-by-brand sales data. It recorded a total of 27 (43.5%) new machines. In second place was New Holland, which have had its strongest year on the Irish market since sales records began in 2012, taking almost 26% of the market.

They were followed closely by John Deere, which recorded 13 new registrations, or 21% of the market. These three brands accounted for over 90% of the Irish new combine market.

Used imports

The total number of used combines imported into the country in 2023 stood at 26 machines.

Here, New Holland who came out trumps on the imports, with eight combines being imported to Cork, Wexford, Donegal, Kilkenny and Kildare. Deutz-Fahr was second, with seven units imported, all of which went to Cork except one, most likely to a well-known machinery dealer.

Five John Deere, four Claas, one Case IH and one Massey Ferguson were also imported last year.

We don’t have historical used combine import brand-by-brand data, but we know that 32 units were imported in 2022, while 37 units were imported in 2021 and 29 units were imported in 2020. This means that 2023 had the lowest used imports of the last four years.