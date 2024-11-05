Farmi Forest Oy has appointed JMS Agri & Tree Services as its distributor for Ireland. JMS Agri & Tree Services is a Cavan-based agricultural contracting and tree surgery business. The business has been running Farmi Forest equipment for the past 30 years, and will now be responsible for selling the equipment throughout Ireland, direct to customers.
Founded in 1962, Finnish-based Farmi Forest Oy is a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of forestry and agricultural machines including wood chippers, winches, log trailers and cranes for the forestry industry.
The importer plans to focus on the TAMS III-eligible PTO-driven tractor-mounted, wood-chipping equipment, with intake capacities ranging from 4in to 18in, and output capacities ranging from 3m3/h to 120m3/h.
