JCB is celebrating the production of its one millionth backhoe machine.

The British manufacturer claims to be the creator and world’s number one manufacturer of the backhoe loader.

JCB has become synonymous with the concept of a wheeled machine, with a bucket at one end and a shovel at the other.

At the celebratory event marking the backhoe milestone at JCB HQ in the UK, a 4CX decorated in graffiti by London artist Dave Smith was presented to Lord Bamford.

According to the firm, the backhoe was designed initially for post-war reconstruction as a machine that could complete a host of tasks on site.

The concept started as an agricultural tractor with a Major Loader fitted to the front and an excavator arm to the rear. By 1953, Joseph Cyril Bamford had designed and launched the Mk 1.

JCB said this early model was strengthened and performance improved, with the launch of the Hydra-Digga in 1956 and the more powerful JCB 4 in 1960.

It noted that demand for a smaller, more manoeuvrable model then led to the JCB 3, a backhoe loader for the house builder, rather than the civil engineer. JCB added that this was a model that would launch plant hire businesses across the world.

Concept

In the seven decades since, JCB has continued to develop the concept, adding longer loader arms, a horizontal ‘side shift’ for the backhoe mounting, the six-in-one front shovel and even a kettle for the operator.

Turbocharged engines, powershift transmissions, all-wheel drive, the extending dipper arm and auxiliary hydraulics have turned the backhoe loader into one of the master-of-all-trades machines.

From those early days, JCB said that it realised the benefits and potential of vertical integration, designing and engineering its own components specifically for the backhoe loader and its other equipment lines.

Today, transmissions, axles, hydraulic cylinders and cabs are all sourced internally, more recently being joined by JCB’s range of diesel engines. The company is currently working on a hydrogen engine, which it says will take the backhoe loader into a zero-emission future.

JCB said its backhoe loader concept continues to expand, from the skid steer loader-based 1CX, through the 3CX Compact and the various 3CX models, to the all-wheel steer 4CX and powerful 5CX.

There are Highways Master and Wastemaster trims, even a Polemaster Plus for specialist utility work. The company said they now have a JCB backhoe loader to suit every application, anywhere in the world.

Bold statistics

JCB claims the backhoe loader can load 20tonnes of material in less than five minutes, while using 10% less fuel than a 13tonne excavator.

It can move material across sites 25% faster than an 8tonne excavator and 9tonne site dumper, while using 50% less fuel.

It is able to level material three times faster than a 13tonne excavator, while using 25% less fuel. Plus, the backhoe loader can drive itself to and from site, with no requirement for additional transportation.

Alternatively, users can remove the bucket and shovel and operate the backhoe loader with a host of other attachments, from road sweepers to patch planers, hydraulic breakers to compaction, pallet forks to post-hole augers.