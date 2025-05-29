The JCB hydrogen engine has been approved for sale and for use in machines and third party OEM equipment in each of the 27 EU member states and all territories that recognise EU type-approvals.

JCB has secured the first full EU-type approval of its hydrogen powered engine, for use in all non-road mobile machinery (NRMM).

Having secured EU type-approval means that JCB’s hydrogen engine has been approved for sale and for use in machines and third party OEM equipment in each of the 27 EU member states and all territories that recognise EU type-approvals.

The EU type-approval certificate has been issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2016/1628 and certifies JCB’s hydrogen combustion engine to prevailing EU Stage V emissions standards.

“This is another very significant moment for JCB’s hydrogen programme,” said JCB chairman Anthony Bamford. “For JCB to have secured full EU type-approval is positive proof that the combustion engine does indeed have a promising future in pursuit of a net zero world if hydrogen, a zero CO2 fuel, is used instead of fossil fuels.”

With more than 130 evaluation engines produced, JCB is the first construction equipment company to develop a fully approved combustion engine fuelled by hydrogen. The JCB team of 150 engineers has been working on the £100m development for nearly four years.