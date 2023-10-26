The new JCB 560-80 Agri Pro offers a 6,000kg lift capacity and 8m lift height.

JCB will present its expanded Loadall telehandler range at Agritechnica next month, with the launch of its 560-80 Agri Pro and 542-100 Agri Super/Xtra/Pro models.

The 560-80 Agri Pro is powered by a 173hp Dieselmax engine, coupled with the DualTech-VT 40km/h transmission, and offers a 6,000kg lift capacity and 8m maximum lift height.

The new high-lift 542-100 model, on the other hand, offers a 4,200kg lift capacity and 9.8m maximum reach. Three engine options are available in accordance to the three specification levels: 130hp (Super), 150hp (Xtra) and 173hp (Pro). The Dualtech-VT transmission has been fitted in its 50km/h guise.

While already launched on the UK and Irish markets, the new 530-60 Agri Super will be making its international debut.

It features a 3,000kg maximum lift capacity, 5.97m maximum reach, while being powered by a 130hp Dieselmax engine and new two-range hydrostatic transmission.

Also making an appearance, will be the recently introduced fully electric 403E ultra compact wheeled loader. It has a tipping load up to 1,090kg and 3.1m lift height.

Underneath, it is equipped with a 20kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 33.4kW drive motor. The new Stage V Teleskid 3TS-8W telescopic boom skid-steer loader, with its new cab interior, touch screen display and 74hp Dieselmax engine, will form part of the stand.

Other machines set for display include the 514-40 Agri ultra-compact telehandler, 35-22E Teletruk, 457S wheeled loader, TM420S and the Fastrac 4220 and 8330 iCON models.

The new Teleskid 3TS-8W telescopic skid steer is now Stage V and features a number of updates.