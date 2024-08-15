Joskin has begun an expansion project to add a new 6,000 m² building to its Leboulch manufacturing facility in France.

Belgium machinery manufacturer Joskin has begun an expansion project to add a new 6,000 m² building to its Leboulch manufacturing facility in France.

The expansion is due to growing demand for the Leboulch range of products, the company says.

Based at La Vieille-Lyre in the Normandy region, the new building will include new welding workshops, an automatic shot-blasting machine for large parts, and a painting area.

The manufacturer says that it will add 40% more production capacity to the site, bringing it to a total of 21,000 m² of usable floor space.

Joskin says that its aim is to double the number of Leboulch tipping trailers and muck spreaders produced annually.

Joskin acquired the French company in 2012, and has plans to further grow the brand's presence in European export markets. The new building is scheduled for commissioning before the end of this year.

New factory in Luxembourg

In other Joskin news, the company has started construction of a new factory in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The new facility will manufacture its range of dung spreaders and larger trailers.

With five production sites in Belgium, Poland and France, the firm chose Luxembourg because of the site it secured, in addition to an available local skilled workforce.

The completion of the construction is scheduled for the end of October this year, and the start of the installation of the major equipment is scheduled for January 2025.

Joskin says that this new 15,800m² site, built on a 6.2 ha plot, is scheduled to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2025. It will house the assembly of large monocoque tipping trailers and a range of Joskin muck spreaders.

