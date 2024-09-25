The event is set to take place at Haystown, Co Dublin (Eircode K32 XH59).

Kverneland Group Ireland is hosting an arable iXperience working day on 3 October 2024, in conjunction with Armstrong Machinery.

The event is set to take place at Haystown, Co Dublin (Eircode K32 XH59), located one minute off the M1 at Exit 6.

The event starts at 10am and will run until 4pm.

According to the company, it will feature the latest advancements in agricultural technology, hands-on demonstrations and insights from Kverneland specialists on a range of arable and crop-care equipment.

Range

The distributor has said it will have a range of machinery working in the field, as well as static machines on the headland.

This includes the Rotago F power harrow with F-drill CB F and F-drill front hopper, the 3300S plough with new No 40 bodies, the five-furrow ES and Packomat, a four-metre trailed Enduro, a five-metre trailed Qualidisc and a range of spreaders and sprayers.