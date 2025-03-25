Boom widths on the new XFR range span from 12 to 15m.

UK sprayer manufacturer, Landquip has launched a new range of compact mounted sprayers to complete its extensive portfolio of solutions.

The new XRF range from the Suffolk based manufacturer is offered with boom widths from 12 to 15m and tank capacities up to a maximum of 1,200l.

The range has been built in response to market requests for a smaller yet high specification sprayer suited to small to medium farmers and contractors and suited to tractors from 80hp to 150hp.

The XRF range with its close coupled hydraulic cross rear fold booms slots in between Landquip’s amenity sprayers with their 6 to 10m booms and its higher end mounted machine range with aluminium booms from 18 to 30m.

Operating of a single double acting spool valve, the booms fold to a transport width of 2.6m.

The high lift boom is adjustable from 0.3 to 2.1m using a single acting tractor spool valve. Both booms are fitted with independent spring suspension, two-directional break back tips and adjustable protection skids.

The XRF’s polyethylene tank is available in 800, 1000 or 1200l tank capacities which have been moulded to offer a low centre of gravity and with ease of cleaning in mind.

Booms are equipped with stainless steel spraylines, mono or optional tri-jet nozzle bodies.

A broad range of specification options are available including three, five, or seven electric switching nozzle sections, GPS rate control, GPS mapping and auto section control, along with varying pump sizes.

The integrated 65l washtank, 20l hand wash, and 30l swing out induction bowl complete with can wash, hopper wash, and agitation jet are all standard specification. Depending on customer specification requirements, machines can be fitted with a broad range of specification including three, five, or seven electric switching nozzle sections, GPS rate control, GPS mapping and auto section control, and pump sizes to meet all application volumes of chemicals and liquid fertilisers.

Pricing for the range starts from £12,750 plus VAT.