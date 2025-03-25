At 800kg, the new Vector MFR has a 35% increased maximum load capacity.

Lely unveils new and improved Vector automatic feed system

Lely has just launched the successor to its Vector M2 automatic mixing and feeding system which it launched in 2018.

The new and updated Vector MFR Next has a number of updates – the majority of which are centred around increased output.

In order to improve performance and safety, up to 90% of components are believed to be renewed.

While the mixing tub remains at 2m3, the Vector MFR Next offers a 35% increase in feed loading capacity up to 800kg, suiting those feeding heavier rations.

The new Vector can also handle steeper inclines and slopes of up to 8%, while larger wheels leave it more capable of handling uneven terrain.

Alongside new electronics, software and a new control app, the Vector MFR Next moves to a lithium-ion battery.

The rotating feed-pushing skirt of the Vector can now tilt and allow the machine to push in both directions, similar to the option available on the Juno feed pusher.

A new front and rear lighting kit and flashing light improves visibility in darker environments.