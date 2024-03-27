The tractor line up is dominated by John Deere, with nine of the 11 tractors featuring the green and yellow livery.

Agricultural machinery auctioneers Cheffins will conduct a live onsite auction on behalf of UK based Bromell Contractors Ltd, who are retiring after a lifetime of farming and contracting. Twins John and Jay Bromell, who are now in their 70s, have spent several decades building up a sizable contracting business from their base in Warwickshire. Included in the auction is an impressive fleet of tractors and combines, along with a large selection of grassland and arable implements.

The tractor line-up is dominated by John Deere, with nine of the 11 tractors featuring the green and yellow livery. The most recent addition to the fleet is a 2022 Massey Ferguson 8S.225. The newest John Deere is a 2020 6215R, with a further two 2019 tractors of the same model. Cheffins say there is expected to be high interest in some older examples including two 2010 John Deere 7530s and a 2010 John Deere 6930.

Twins John and Jay Bromell, who are now in their 70s, are set to retire after a lifetime of contracting.

The auction house will also bring to the market four combines and one forager harvester. All the combines are John Deere HillMaster models with a 2009 C670 and C670i, while a brace of older 2007 combines includes another C670i and 9780i CTS. The sole forager is a 2017 JD 8400i model, with a 2017 John Deere 360 Plus maize header, and 2017 Zurn ProfiCut 530 wholecrop header, which are both available as separate lots.

On the spraying front, a trailed JD 840i 36m and self-propelled John Deere R4040 36m are on offer, while the loaders include a duo of JCB models, namely a 2019 JCB 419S loading shovel and a smaller JCB TM310 telescopic pivot steer loader.

The pick of the implements includes four Bunning manure spreaders, a Kverneland Optima HD eight-row maize drill, a 2017 JD 750A direct drill, a 6.5m Vaderstad Carrier and Rexius Twin 450, a 2020 Weaving Sabre 6000M, along with a selection of Bailey grain and silage trailers. There is variety of grassland machinery with three Claas rakes, John Deere triple mowers, a brace of Claas Volto 770 tedders, along with four John Deere and Massey Ferguson balers. A choice of two bale wrappers extends to a 2012 Kuhn SW4004 and a 2010 McHale 991.

Dates

The full catalogue can be found on the Cheffins website with the sale starting at 9:30am on Wednesday 3 April in Rugby, Warwickshire. A viewing day will be held on Tuesday 2 April between 10am and 4pm.

Bill King, Charmain at Cheffins, says: “Sales that feature a wide range of well looked after modern machinery, such as this, don’t come along very often. John and Jay have had a hugely successful farming career and the range of machinery on offer is testament to their continual investment to grow the business and keep pace with the latest technology.”