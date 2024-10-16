Clover Agri Sales has been appointed as the sole distributor for Cri-Man slurry management products for the North of Ireland. Cri-Man is an Italian company who has been designing and manufacturing pumps and equipment for processing slurry, biogas plants and for domestic/industrial waste water treatment plants for over 20 years.
The company is best-known in Irish machinery circles for its umbilical centrifugal slurry pumps.
Based near Lisburn, the appointment is another feather to the recently established dealer’s cap, who also retails brands such as Vogelsang, Mitchell Machinery, Wessex, Tusk Machinery, Tractor Bumper and MBE.
Clover Agri Sales has been appointed as the sole distributor for Cri-Man slurry management products for the North of Ireland. Cri-Man is an Italian company who has been designing and manufacturing pumps and equipment for processing slurry, biogas plants and for domestic/industrial waste water treatment plants for over 20 years.
The company is best-known in Irish machinery circles for its umbilical centrifugal slurry pumps.
Based near Lisburn, the appointment is another feather to the recently established dealer’s cap, who also retails brands such as Vogelsang, Mitchell Machinery, Wessex, Tusk Machinery, Tractor Bumper and MBE.
SHARING OPTIONS: