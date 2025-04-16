A total of 734 new tractors were registered in the republic of Ireland during the first quarter of 2025.

A total of 734 new tractors were registered in the Republic of Ireland during the first quarter of 2025. Of these 734 units, 26.3% exceeded 161hp, according to the latest data provided by Farm and Tractor Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

New tractor registrations for March alone totalled 180 units, which is 17% lower in comparison with March 2024 or 16% lower for the year to date. While the market is well back in Ireland, it is not as badly affected as others across the globe. North America and the UK markets have all recorded larger declines for the year to date.

When we break the new tractor registrations for the first quarter of 2025 down into powerbands: the 161hp to 200hp category accounted for 26.3% of the total registrations, while the 141hp to 160hp power band was the second highest at 22.5%. Then just separated by three units, the 101hp to 120hp and 121hp to 140hp categories accounted for 14.4% and 14.9% of all new registrations.

The over 200hp category accounted for 13.6% of all new tractors for the quater. The monthly average tractor horsepower figure for March 2025 increased to 162hp from 149hp in February 2025, and the four largest tractors registered were all rated at 370hp.

Co Cork continues to deliver the highest number of new tractor registrations at 112 units for the year-to-date, while Tipperary ranked second with 76 units, followed by Meath at 44 units. The FTMTA data shows that 254 used tractors were imported and registered in Ireland for the first time in March, nine more units compared to March 2024. Quarter one used imports were 129 units lower at 661 in comparison to the first quarter of 2024.

Northern Ireland

Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) figures show that in March alone, Northern Ireland recorded a total of 44 new tractor registrations, accounting for 5.4% of all UK tractor registrations.

Northern Irish tractor registrations totalled at 121 units for quarter one, down 24.8% on the period last year. Combined, UK registrations totalled at 2,228 new units for quarter one, 23% lower than in 2024 and the lowest experienced in 24 years.