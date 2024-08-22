Aside from longer service intervals and a more rigid chassis, the 2025 Sportsman 570 models benefit from other updates such as new headlights and improved suspension.

Polaris has announced its 2025 Sportsman 2-up 570 portfolio of utility ATVs, of which there has been a number of new updates and revamps.

The all-new 2025 Sportsman 570 portfolio now includes three new models - the Sportsman Touring, X2 and 6x6.

Enhancements across the models include improved handling and control with a strengthened chassis that is two times more rigid, as well as the updated engine braking system, active descent control that delivers smoother, more controlled deceleration downhill, and multi-select electric power steering that provides customisable levels of power steering.

The dual A-arm independent rear suspension system has been enhanced with travel of up to 24.1cm and upgraded, longer-lasting sealed bushings to help soak up trail bumps and ruts.

All models have on-demand all-wheel drive instead of the more traditional switchable four-wheel drive option.

Service intervals

Service intervals of the 44hp, 567cc four-stroke engine have been doubled, reducing overall maintenance costs.

Other new features include an upgraded LED light pod and headlights for improved visibility and larger 25in tyres and new 12in steel rims.

Meanwhile, new aggressive body styling gives each model a fresh new look, while also unlocking 90-plus compatible accessories such as lock and ride windshields and cargo boxes, bumpers and lighting options.

Claiming to be an industry first, there is heated driver and passenger seat options, as well as heated hand grips for the driver and passenger.