Cavan Autotrac has already taken delivery of its first Pronar machines.

Pronar has appointed Cavan Autotrac as main agent for its extensive range of agricultural equipment.

Run by the Pratt family, Cavan Autotrac will now service and support its customers in Co Cavan and the surrounding areas with the Polish-built range of agricultural equipment, which includes disc mowers, tedders, rakes and fertiliser spreaders, etc.

The appointment of the Pronar franchise adds to the firm’s existing range of agencies, which along with Deutz Fahr include Schaffer, Spearhead, Isuzu and Haihong loaders. Within the past year, the dealership has also expanded to become a successful online spare parts retail business.

Commenting on the appointment, James Pratt of Cavan Autotrac outlined: “By teaming up with the Pronar brand we look forward to being able to serve all our customers’ grass care and implement needs. The extensive Pronar product range is an excellent fit for our business.

“Our first delivery of machines has already arrived and include plain disc mowers, tedders, rakes and fertiliser spreaders,” he said.