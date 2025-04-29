Strautmann has announced its new Magnon 9 range of compact forage wagons, offering an ultra-short chop length of 22mm. The new series is targeted towards farmers and contractors in search of a shorter chop length without having to opt for a larger capacity machine. The new trio of Magnon 9 models range from 34m3 to 44m3 and further expand on the Magnon 8 and Magnon 11 series machines. New models include; Magnon 9-370, Magnon 9-410 and magnon 9-450. The Flex-Load pick-up, Continuous Flow System (CFS), chassis, superstructure and dosing unit are identical to the Magnon 8. The centrepiece of the Magnon 9 is the Exact-Cut 22 cutting unit, with 78 turnable knives, capable of achieving a 22mm theoretical cutting length. According to Strautmann, this 37% shorter chop is achieved with only 20% more power in comparison to the Magnon 8.

The Exact-Cut knife protection system with point release and automatic reset protects the knives in the event of encountering a foreign object to ensure high operational reliability.