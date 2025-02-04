The Massey Ferguson MF135 and further iterations of the model, the MF133 and MF130, remained the most popular vintage tractor to be registered in Ireland in 2024.

Each year, a significant number of vintage tractors are imported into Ireland by collectors and enthusiasts. Not all are registered as many go into private collections that rarely meet the public eye.

Those which are registered provide an insight into which tractor models remain the collector favourites among Irish tractor enthusiasts.

The latest 2024 registration data figures show that there were 125 vintage tractors registered for the first time in Ireland during 2024. A tractor becomes vintage 30 years after the date of first registration. For example, a vehicle first registered on 1 February 1994 became a vintage vehicle on 1 February 2024.

There are often slightly different interpretations among those in the vintage tractor world – and there is a commonly held view that tractors first registered pre-1980 can now be considered to be vintage.

That’s 45 years ago, which in my view, now differentiates the tractor from being considered vintage to being a classic.

The Massey Ferguson MF135 and further iterations of the model (the MF133 and MF130) remains the most popular vintage tractor to be registered in Ireland, according to the registration statistics compiled through the FTMTA Statistics Service.

The Massey Ferguson 35/35X – which was replaced by the MF135 – was the second -most-popular vintage tractor registered in 2024 and the Ferguson 20 was third, giving the brand the top three places in terms of popularity among vintage tractor enthusiasts.

The still-popular Massey Ferguson MF135 was launched in Ireland in the December 12 issue of the Irish Farmers Journal in 1964. It was one of four new models introduced at the Smithfield Show in London that month (the MF130, MF135, MF165 and MF175) ranging in power from 30hp to 66.4hp. Irish farmers got their first glimpse of the tractors at Dublin’s Spring Show in May 1965.

The Massey Ferguson 35 and 35X were the second-most-popular tractors to be imported and registered in Ireland during 2024.

The most significant changes from the previous models were around the new hydraulic system with a new quadrant lever control system. A feature of the ‘new’ system was the pressure control system that allowed for greater weight transfer from the trailer or implement to the rear wheels of the tractor to give better traction.

This was achieved through a special linkage hitch which had a chain that was fed around the drawbar of the trailer or implement.

By adjusting the pressure control lever on the quadrant, the amount of lift or weight transfer could be adjusted. There was a trip mechanism included too, in the event of the operator seeking to use too much weight transfer.

While Massey Fergusons remain the most-favoured vintage tractor to collect, based on the registration data, Ford and David Brown tractors remain popular

Despite its obvious traction advantages, and the fact that it was awarded a Silver Medal at the 1965 Spring Show Awards, the pressure control system was rarely used by Irish farmers, who came to love the MF135 tractor for its ease of use and agility. That relationship continues to this day, as the registration figures confirm.

While Massey Fergusons remain the most-favoured vintage tractor to collect, based on the registration data, Ford and David Brown tractors remain popular, according to the registration statistics. Irish vintage tractor collectors have a strong allegiance to older Zetor tractors, which were popular in Ireland in the 1970s and 1980s, while the older Lanz tractors (later to be replaced by John Deere models) have a niche following. John Deere’s 3130 model remains one of the most-desirable larger tractors to collect.

Vintage tractor safety

Vintage tractors taking part in vintage rallies or displays are exempt from the requirement to be fitted with a flashing amber beacon. However, under SI No 138/1969, all tractors shall be fitted with a safety frame or rollover protection system while used in a public place, irrespective of age or how it is being used.

Vintage tractors are not required to have a roadworthiness test unless they are rated at greater than 40km/h and being used for commercial purposes.

You can tow a trailer behind your vintage tractor. If either your tractor or trailer is unplated, the maximum you can tow is three times the tractor’s unladen weight, eg, if the unladen weight of your tractor is 1.4t, you are limited to towing a trailer with a laden weight not exceeding 4.2t.