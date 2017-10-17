Map: when and where you can bring your hazardous waste

From this week, farmers can bring their farm hazardous waste to a number of collection points across the country.

The service runs from the middle of October until the end of November. There are 11 bring centres which farmers can bring waste to which will then be disposed of safely.

The service is run by the Environmental Protection Agency with the assistance of the Department of Agriculture, Teagasc and the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment as well as local authorities. The majority of waste is free-of-charge for farmers to dispose of however a fee of €2/kg to €4/kg is applied to some products.

The programme has been running for four years and in that time 6,807 farmers have disposed of over 800t of hazardous waste.

Dates

Wednesday 18 October – Bandon Recycling centre, Co Cork.

Wednesday 25 October – Nenagh Mart, Co Tipperary.

Wednesday 27 October – Enniscorthy Mart, Co Wexford.

Saturday 4 November – Listowel Mart, Co Kerry.

Wednesday 8 November – Kilkenny Mart, Cillín Hill.

Tuesday 14 November – Cahir Mart, Co Tipperary.

Friday 17 November – Mayo-Sligo Mart, Ballina, Co Mayo.

Tuesday 21 November – Tullamore Mart, Co Offaly.

Friday 24 November – Athenry Mart, Co Galway.

Tuesday 28 November – Kells Recycling Centre, Co Meath.

Cyanide

Last year a man in Co Roscommon turned up at waste collection day with enough cyanide “to wipe out most of the county”.

The farmer turned up with 4kg of the poison. He had it stored in his shed for 45 years, apparently intended for killing rabbits.

