Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Map: when and where you can bring your hazardous waste
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Map: when and where you can bring your hazardous waste

By on
From this week, farmers can bring their farm hazardous waste to a number of collection points across the country.
From this week, farmers can bring their farm hazardous waste to a number of collection points across the country.

The service runs from the middle of October until the end of November. There are 11 bring centres which farmers can bring waste to which will then be disposed of safely.

The service is run by the Environmental Protection Agency with the assistance of the Department of Agriculture, Teagasc and the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment as well as local authorities. The majority of waste is free-of-charge for farmers to dispose of however a fee of €2/kg to €4/kg is applied to some products.

The programme has been running for four years and in that time 6,807 farmers have disposed of over 800t of hazardous waste.

Dates

  • Wednesday 18 October – Bandon Recycling centre, Co Cork.
  • Wednesday 25 October – Nenagh Mart, Co Tipperary.
  • Wednesday 27 October – Enniscorthy Mart, Co Wexford.
  • Saturday 4 November – Listowel Mart, Co Kerry.
  • Wednesday 8 November – Kilkenny Mart, Cillín Hill.
  • Tuesday 14 November – Cahir Mart, Co Tipperary.
  • Friday 17 November – Mayo-Sligo Mart, Ballina, Co Mayo.
  • Tuesday 21 November – Tullamore Mart, Co Offaly.
  • Friday 24 November – Athenry Mart, Co Galway.
  • Tuesday 28 November – Kells Recycling Centre, Co Meath.

    • Cyanide

    Last year a man in Co Roscommon turned up at waste collection day with enough cyanide “to wipe out most of the county”.

    The farmer turned up with 4kg of the poison. He had it stored in his shed for 45 years, apparently intended for killing rabbits.

    Read more

    Opportunities to dispose of hazardous waste products

    More in News
    Prices slip at GDT auction
    Markets
    Prices slip at GDT auction
    By Patrick Donohoe on 17 October 2017
    Member
    Milking without power after Hurricane Ophelia
    News
    Milking without power after Hurricane Ophelia
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 16 October 2017
    In pictures: the calves of Ophelia
    News
    In pictures: the calves of Ophelia
    By Amy Forde on 17 October 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Member
    Threat of rush spray ban grows
    News
    Threat of rush spray ban grows
    By Caitríona Morrissey on 12 September 2017
    Member
    Our environment – is there a better way?
    Schemes
    Our environment – is there a better way?
    By Andy Doyle on 11 September 2017
    Member
    Farm Hazardous Waste Disposal Scheme returns
    Schemes
    Farm Hazardous Waste Disposal Scheme returns
    By William Conlon on 06 September 2017

    Place ad