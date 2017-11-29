Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Maurice's recipe for success
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Maurice's recipe for success

By on
Ciarán Lenehan spent a day talking breeding and feeding with Waterford's new BETTER farmer Maurice Hearne.
Ciarán Lenehan spent a day talking breeding and feeding with Waterford's new BETTER farmer Maurice Hearne.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Farm Programmes
Member
Watch: new steps to combat pneumonia on Waterford BETTER farm
BETTER Farm
Watch: new steps to combat pneumonia on Waterford BETTER farm
By Ciarán Lenehan on 28 November 2017
Member
On your marks, get set, AI
Dairylink
On your marks, get set, AI
By Peter McCann on 28 November 2017
Member
Feeding for improved fertility in autumn herds
BETTER Farm NI
Feeding for improved fertility in autumn herds
By Kieran Mailey on 27 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Overall supply drives sentiment down
Markets
Overall supply drives sentiment down
By Andy Doyle on 28 November 2017
Member
Massive crowds at Carrick Winter Fair
Pedigree
Massive crowds at Carrick Winter Fair
By Shane Murphy on 28 November 2017
Member
Feed costs to increase as barley price rises
Northern Ireland
Feed costs to increase as barley price rises
By Kieran Mailey on 29 November 2017
2013 MASSEY FERGUSON 7620
 2013 MASSEY FERGUSON 7620TYRES 60%5568 HRSDYNA 611479/2...
View ad
2008 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455
2008 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455PRIVILEGEDYNA 4NEW FRONT TYRESREAR TYRE...
View ad
2010 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455
2010 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455DYNA 4ELECTRIC FORWARD AND REVERSE3362 HRS...
View ad
2009 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455
2009 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455ROSSMORE FL65 LOADERDYNA 46931 HRSELECT...
View ad
2014 MASSEY FERGUSON 5612 C/W LOADER
2014 MASSEY FERGUSON 5612 C/W LOADERTRACTOR IS AS NEWDYNO 42254 HRS...
View ad

Place ad