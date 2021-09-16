Maxol Lubricants is the dedicated lubricants division of The Maxol Group, delivering an extensive range of products and services to a network of over 1,500 customers around the world. For over 30 years, Maxol Lubricants has been the lubricant of choice in the agriculture sector in Ireland, providing a range of agriculture oils specifically developed for farm machinery, tractors and combine harvesters.

Maxol Lubricants helps farms move in the right direction with lubricants farmers can trust. The brand proudly stands by the quality of its lubricants so that its customers can be sure they are getting the best performing and highest specification lubricants available in the market today.

With authorised distributors across Ireland, Maxol Lubricants continues to grow and adapt to meet farmers' needs and support the agriculture industry. The support starts at grassroots and for nearly 30 years, Maxol Lubricants has proudly supported the West Cork plough team through their Munster distributor Michael Ryan.

To find out more about the Maxol Lubricants range, please phone 01-806 0300 or email lubricants@maxol.ie.