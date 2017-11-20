Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
McConologue calls for farmers to receive flood compensation
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

McConologue calls for farmers to receive flood compensation

By on
Not a single farmer in Donegal has received flood compensation from the Department according to the Fianna Fáil TD Charlie McConologue.
Not a single farmer in Donegal has received flood compensation from the Department according to the Fianna Fáil TD Charlie McConologue.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed had announced after flash flooding in Donegal in August that a compensation scheme would be put in place for farmers.

The Department of Agriculture received roughly 318 applications for the compensation scheme which closed at the end of September and sent a number of inspectors to assess the flood damage done on farms.

But according to the Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesperson and TD for Donegal Charlie McConologue, farmers in Donegal have yet to receive any compensation.

“The floods which hit in August were unprecedented, and left many farms on the Inishowen peninsula extensively damaged. Large swathes of land were submerged and the subsequent wet weather has meant that many of these farms are still completely waterlogged,” McConologue said.

“Shortly after the event, the Department of Agriculture opened up a compensation scheme and despite the fact that the closing date for applications was the end of September, not one farmer has received payment.”

“This is an extremely serious situation given the scale of the devastation caused. Many of those who applied for funding are reliant on their farm income and are now facing into Christmas with a vastly reduced revenue stream. This is a deeply stressful situation for them and their families.”

No crop cover

One of the main issues raised by McConologue in relation to compensation is the lack of cover for crop damage.

The deputy said: “The fact that some farmers have been excluded from the scheme is completely unacceptable. I have been in touch with a number of farmers who lost grain and potato crops and who have been told that they are not eligible to apply for compensation.”

“This is ridiculous. These farmers are reliant on their crops and have been left with no support.”

Department response

A spokesperson for the Department told the Irish Farmers Journal, "Arrangements are currently being finalised to issue the first tranche of payments. In addition, a number of queries are on hand where farmers have been requested to submit further details or clarifications."

"As this further information is received, these applications will also be further processed. The standard 5% of eligible cases have also been selected for on site verification."

Read more

Silage worth €25,000 donated to Donegal farmers

In pictures: flooding devastates the northwest with more rain on the way

Watch: calls for Government support as receding floods leave devastated farms

More in News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Mart matchmaking and farm land price jump
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Mart matchmaking and farm land price jump
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 20 November 2017
Member
Report encourages older farmers to retire and pass on land
News
Report encourages older farmers to retire and pass on land
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 20 November 2017
Member
Dairy prices pushing land value back up
News
Dairy prices pushing land value back up
By Anthony Jordan on 20 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Heard it on the grapevine
Country Sound
Heard it on the grapevine
By Michael Commins on 10 November 2017
Member
Hay making €50/bale in Donegal
News
Hay making €50/bale in Donegal
By Adam Woods on 15 November 2017
Member
Watch: new way of thinking for Castlefinn BETTER farmers
BETTER Farm
Watch: new way of thinking for Castlefinn BETTER farmers
By Ciarán Lenehan on 12 November 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad