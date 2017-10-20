Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Department inspectors arrive in Donegal to assess flood damage
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Department inspectors arrive in Donegal to assess flood damage

By on
Inspectors from the Department of Agriculture are in Donegal to survey the damage caused by flooding in August.
Inspectors from the Department of Agriculture are in Donegal to survey the damage caused by flooding in August.

The Department of Agriculture has sent inspectors to Donegal to survey the damage caused on farms as a result of torrential rain in August.

Speaking to Highland Radio, Donegal IFA county chair, Michael Chance, said that there will be six inspectors on the ground to survey the damage.

“There will be six inspectors out surveying farms. We want the farmer to be available, or an agent of his, when the inspectors are there.

“Hopefully, any problems can be ironed out at that stage. If that is done, it will minimise or cut out the [number of] appeals.”

Chance said that there were 318 applications to the Department of Agriculture, but some of those are for crop loss – which are not included under the present scheme.

“The inspectors hope to have the [majority of inspections completed] in two to three weeks.

“The Minister [for Agriculture] promised us a simple scheme and it appears to be a simple scheme. There shouldn’t be any great problems, we hope.

"We are assured that, if everything goes smoothly, payments will be out before Christmas.”

Chance said that he had a very positive meeting with the inspectors and that problems will be kept to a minimum.

Read more

Storm Brian to bring up to 50mm of rain in parts this weekend

Silage worth €25,000 donated to Donegal farmers

More in News
Five tips for foresters on how to deal with storm damage
News
Five tips for foresters on how to deal with storm damage
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 20 October 2017
Member
Increase in the number of farmers applying for slurry spreading extensions
News
Increase in the number of farmers applying for slurry spreading extensions
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 20 October 2017
Member
Ireland needs less pro-European stance in Brexit talks
News
Ireland needs less pro-European stance in Brexit talks
By Peter McCann on 20 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
More than 1,000ha damaged by floods in NI
News
More than 1,000ha damaged by floods in NI
By Peter McCann on 11 October 2017
Member
Suspended sentence for sheep rustler
News
Suspended sentence for sheep rustler
By Contributor on 09 October 2017
Rainfall warning for Donegal
News
Rainfall warning for Donegal
By Patrick Donohoe on 03 October 2017

Place ad