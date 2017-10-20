Department inspectors arrive in Donegal to assess flood damage

Inspectors from the Department of Agriculture are in Donegal to survey the damage caused by flooding in August.

The Department of Agriculture has sent inspectors to Donegal to survey the damage caused on farms as a result of torrential rain in August.

Speaking to Highland Radio, Donegal IFA county chair, Michael Chance, said that there will be six inspectors on the ground to survey the damage.

“There will be six inspectors out surveying farms. We want the farmer to be available, or an agent of his, when the inspectors are there.

“Hopefully, any problems can be ironed out at that stage. If that is done, it will minimise or cut out the [number of] appeals.”

Chance said that there were 318 applications to the Department of Agriculture, but some of those are for crop loss – which are not included under the present scheme.

“The inspectors hope to have the [majority of inspections completed] in two to three weeks.

“The Minister [for Agriculture] promised us a simple scheme and it appears to be a simple scheme. There shouldn’t be any great problems, we hope.

"We are assured that, if everything goes smoothly, payments will be out before Christmas.”

Chance said that he had a very positive meeting with the inspectors and that problems will be kept to a minimum.

Read more

Storm Brian to bring up to 50mm of rain in parts this weekend

Silage worth €25,000 donated to Donegal farmers