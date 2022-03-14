See Change, is looking to expand its diverse team of 50+ volunteer ambassadors to include more people from the rural and farming communities.

What is a See Change ambassador?

See Change ambassadors share their experiences of living with a mental health difficulty to challenge the stigma, shame and discrimination that people with mental health problems face on a daily basis.

There are a variety of ways that ambassadors can share their stories, including through media interviews, public speaking in workplaces or at panel discussions, as well as article writing.

All ambassadors will receive training provided by See Change, such as ambassador induction training, public speaking and media training.

See Change ambassadors play a key role in spreading awareness and debunking some of the myths and misconceptions that many people living with a mental health difficulty experience, which is vital to help reduce mental health stigma, shame and discrimination.

To read personal stories from See Change ambassadors, visit www.seechange.ie/personal-stories/ or listen to the See Change Session with Alittlegail podcast on Spotify.

What current See Change ambassadors say about the role

“I have only started as an ambassador for See Change. I have found everyone involved to be very passionate and determined to reduce mental health stigma. My own sense of self-exclusion has led me to not be more open about my own mental health in the past. My fear was that if I was perceived to have a mental health difficulty, then my employers and peers in work would look at me in a negatively different way. Ultimately, this led to me holding everything inside and eventually burning out.” - Keith Dore

"See Change has taught me to embrace who I am as a whole person and helped me break down the difficulties relating to my own self stigma by sharing my own lived experience of mental health and self identity. Loving ourselves and owning our truths is the bravest thing we will ever do." – Dave Casey





Who should apply?

If you are from a rural community or have farming experience and are passionate about ending mental health stigma and discrimination, you should consider applying for this role.

See Change asks that those who apply should be comfortable with sharing their experience of living with a mental health difficulty and are currently in a position of recovery and managing their wellbeing.

Due to the nature of the role, good communication skills are essential.

How do I apply?

To find out more information about the role or to apply to become a See Change ambassador, email volunteer@seechange.ie. You can also visit seechange.ie/volunteers to find out more about the role. Successful applicants will be called for an interview.

The closing date for all applications is 27 March 2022.

Where can I find out more about See Change?

See Change is funded by the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the National Office of Suicide Prevention (NOSP), who help to ensure the continued running of the See Change projects, research and campaigns – including the Green Ribbon campaign.

See Change is a project of Shine, alongside Headline, Ireland’s national programme for responsible reporting and representation of mental ill health and suicide. Shine is a national organisation that provides information and support for people affected by mental health difficulties and their families.

For more information about See Change, visit www.seechange.ie