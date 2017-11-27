More Christmas tax bills for Kerry Co-op members
One year on, shareholders of Kerry Co-op have received letters warning them of further tax assessments over their patronage shares as the Tax Appeal Commission examined their case last week.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 27 November 2017
Related Stories
By Peter McCann on 19 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...