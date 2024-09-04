The CCAC said there must be rapid uptake of protected urea. \ Donal O' Leary

The Government has been called on to urgently support and incentivise the rapid uptake of cost-effective farming measures to reduce agricultural emissions by the Climate Change Advisory Council.

In its annual review of the agriculture and land use, land use change and forestry (LULUCF) sector it said Government must urgently complete the land use review and implement policies and actions arising that align with long-term climate and biodiversity objectives.

It said it must incentivise the rapid uptake of protected urea fertilisers and the use of approved feed additives indoors and slurry additives that cut emissions.

“Reaching target carcase weights of livestock at an earlier age can significantly reduce emissions. Meat processors are encouraged to adjust bonus payments to incentivise farmers to reduce the age of finishing,” the CCAC said.

Forestry

The advisory council said that the Government must urgently engage with landowners and communities, to highlight the financial opportunity for and crucial role of forestry in achieving climate and biodiversity goals and provide improved guidance on the Forestry Programme.

It also called on Government to establish a robust implementation plan for the Biomethane Strategy, providing necessary supports and incentives to underpin the business case for the production and use of biomethane.

The agriculture sector is the largest single source of greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for 34.3% of Ireland’s emissions in 2023. The LULUCF sector is a net source of emissions in Ireland, accounting for an additional 9.3% of total national emissions.

Communication

Marie Donnelly, chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council said, “Government needs to communicate the opportunities and incentivise proven measures for farmers, suppliers and the wider industry.

“Key areas of impactful gains include the accelerated roll out of protected urea fertiliser, increased uptake of methane reducing feed and manure additives and also the early finishing of livestock.

“Positive news is that the Organic Farming Scheme has helped to treble the area organically farmed in Ireland since 2021.

“Incentives and supports are required to improve land management practices across all land uses to enhance resilience to the impacts of climate change and improve biodiversity with measures such as water table management, mixed swards, hedgerows and woodlands extension.“