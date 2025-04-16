INHFA national president Vincent Roddy said this “should not come as a surprise to many, as this issue has been in the public domain for some time”.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) is calling for an independent investigation around European Union (EU) funding of non-government organisations (NGOs).

This comes after a statement from the European Commission that acknowledged how funding for the EU LIFE programme may have funded “undue lobbying activities” by environmental NGOs.

The association’s national president Vincent Roddy said this “should not come as a surprise to many, as this issue has been in the public domain for some time”.

“The decision by the Commission to issue their statement at the same time of the Trump tariffs and the judgement against Marine Le Pen would indicate that they are trying to limit the damage by getting the story out when the media and public are otherwise distracted.”

NGOs

The link between the use of EU funding for lobbying purposes first surfaced in May 2024, according to the INHFA, when an opinion poll conducted in six countries opposed to the Nature Restoration Law (Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Hungary and Italy) showed high support levels for nature restoration.

“The fact that the opinion poll was only conducted in these countries indicated clear intent around its objectives, which was a point we detailed at the time” added Roddy.

The body that commissioned the nature restoration poll, #RestoreNature, was supported through the EU LIFE programme and the European Commission.

Roddy said that this is detailed in the first page of its website where it acknowledges financial support from MAVA Foundation, the European Commission and the EU LIFE programme.

“It is vital that the Commission remains independent and should not in any way be seen to influence policy at member state level, especially when it is policy that they have been so invested in,” he added.

