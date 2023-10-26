Phase two of the review will inform the preparation of future Climate Action Plans.\ Philip Doyle

Phase two of the land use review has commenced and it will seek to identify the key demands on both public and private land.

This is to inform policies for land use across key Government objectives, improving socioeconomic, climate, biodiversity, water and air quality outcomes.

The first phase of the review focused on evidence gathering and was completed earlier this year.

At the heart of the review will be a recognition of the very significant role that farmers and farm families play as custodians of our environment and in the overall success of the economy and society as a whole, the need to build on the momentum farm families and their businesses have achieved in sustainable food production, and addressing environmental ambitions, the Department of Environment has said.

The review will also recognise that the measures available to farmers will be voluntary and done in partnership and in collaboration with Government.

Climate Action Plans

In addition, phase two of the review will inform the preparation of future Climate Action Plans, including in supporting of the consideration of land use, land use change and forestry (LULUCF) targets and the identification of policies, and measures to achieve emissions reductions for the LULUCF sector.

An oversight group, chaired by retired secretary general of the Department of the Environment, Geraldine Tallon, will deliver phase two.

She will report to the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications; the Minister for Agriculture, and the Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform.

The group will prepare both an interim report and a final report taking into account the outputs of two working groups which will be established.

A technical working group will be chaired by Mark Scott, Professor of Planning and Dean of Architecture, Landscape Architecture, Planning and Environmental Policy in UCD.

A citizen engagement working group will communicate, inform, engage and motivate all stakeholders on the agreed national priorities that comprise a shared vision for the necessary transition in land use.

The group will be chaired by Rory O’Donnell, retired director of the National Economic and Social Council.