The principles that inform CCF management take the whole forest ecosystem into consideration to sustain the economic, ecological and social functions of a forest.

The National Afforestation Scheme 2023–2027 offers new opportunities to create multifunctional forests, at both afforestation and reforestation.

These new opportunities allow for planting under continuous cover forestry (CCF) principles through the forest type FT10–CCF at afforestation, as well as under element one of the pilot Climate Resilience Reforestation Scheme: Reforestation for CCF.

CCF is an approach to forest management that works with natural processes to produce quality timber, while maintaining and enhancing other forest functions within a permanent forest structure.

Indeed, the sustainable long-term production of timber, as well as all other forest functions, depends on a healthy forest ecosystem.

To date, CCF in Ireland has largely been practised in the transformation of monoculture conifer stands to permanent irregular forests. The transformation process involves, in part,the introduction, enhancement and maintenance of tree species diversity.

Planting a new forest or restocking a clearfell site under CCF principles presents a significant opportunity to introduce species diversity from the outset.

Diverse species forests are more resilient than monocultures.

They are more resilient to climate change, with the roots of different tree species occupying different layers of soil, providing greater stand stability against high winds, and exploiting different water levels, providing better forest resilience to drought events.

They also have greater resilience to pests and diseases, due to the lower densities of host tree species and to their wider distribution across the forest.

A continual supply of diverse timber from a mixed forest also provides resilience to fluctuations in market conditions.

Introducing diversity at the planting stage also has the advantage of matching a greater range of species to the micro environs of a site.

The idea of working with nature underpins this approach: the tree species are adapted to the site, rather than the site being adapted for a limited selection of species.

The optimal pairing of species with conditions produces trees that are more likely to reach their full potential in both timber production and as part of the wider forest ecosystem. The distribution of different species groups across the site also establishes a degree of spatial irregularity right from planting.

What does a FT10 forest look like?

The species mix allowed under this forest type has a main component of Sitka or Norway spruce (maximum 55%), a second component of additional conifer species, such a Douglas fir, western red cedar, European larch and Scots pine (20 to 25%), and a third component of oak (10%) and other broadleaves (minimum 10%).

Appropriately sized groups of the additional conifer species and broadleaves are interspersed throughout the main conifers.

Combining multiple species intentionally at establishment presents both opportunities and challenges that must be considered in the forest design.

Different species have different requirements regarding soils, drainage and light, and diverse growth rates. These must be balanced against one another through the location and arrangement of species groups, stocking numbers per species and with the intended management programme.

For example, Sitka spruce has a faster growth rate than other commercial conifer species. Over time, the Sitka spruce component of the stand will be significantly reduced relative to the other species through regular thinning operations. Other species, such as those that are shade-tolerant and prefer to grow within an established wood, would come into their own as the forest matures.

Why consider CCF?

Balancing the economic sustainability of a forest with its ecological and social functions is a key consideration for many.

With a forest planted under FT10, sawlog from the fast-growing Sitka spruce will provide an early economic return. The slower-growing conifer species, along with naturally regenerating Sitka spruce, will provide continued economic return into the mid and long term.

A range of broadleaf species mixed throughout the site provide long-term production of high-value sawlog, as well as habitat provision for native tree species.

Combining proven commercial conifer species with both native and non-native broadleaves is a practical way to establish forests for commercial timber production while also providing for the ecological and social functions.

More information on FT10 will be available on the Pro Silva Ireland website in the coming weeks (www.prosilvaireland.com). See page 56 for CCF forest-resilient grants and seven-year premiums.

Sean Hoskins is a forester specialising in CCF management and secretary of Pro Silva Ireland. Olive Leavy is a forest owner, proponent of CCF and advocate for forest owners in Ireland.