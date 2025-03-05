Reconstitution grants are needed in the aftermath of storm Éowyn, according to the ICSA. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has said that a NAMA-style rescue plan is needed to keep the forestry sector afloat after widespread damage caused by storm Éowyn.

ICSA rural development chair Edmond Phelan warned that the forestry sector was already in troubled waters before storm Éowyn struck and left many plantations devastated.

“If the timber industry is allowed to slash the price paid to growers, the show is over,” Phelan stated.

“We need a NAMA-style rescue plan, a structured intervention to stabilise the market and ensure the long-term viability of Irish forestry.

"Approximately 50% of the windblown areas are privately owned forests - mainly farmers and landowners, many of whom were first-time planters with no experience of selling timber.

“They put their faith in forestry, only to see their investment flattened and, in some cases, rendered worthless. How this is dealt with will decide whether forestry remains viable in Ireland."

Grant aid

Phelan pointed to securing grant aid for replanting as the matter of immense urgency facing a forestry sector with an estimated 24,000ha in need of reconstitution.

"We need a reconstitution grant and consideration must also be given to topping that up with a climate action performance payment in line with the Ash Dieback Scheme,” he continued.

“But beyond that, we need a structured intervention in the form of a NAMA-style body to stabilise the timber market and prevent growers from being exploited."

The rural development chair ended his remarks by stating that the entire forestry programme and the chance of meeting climate targets face collapse if Government action is not taken swiftly.