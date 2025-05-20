In total, there are more than 70 harvesting machines working on wind blow sites in Ireland working to clear damage.

Timber processing at Irish sawmills is to increase by 30% to help forest owners bring to market timber blown down in storm Éowyn.

It comes after Forest Industries Ireland (FII) - the forestry and timber trade association within Ibec - analysed sawmilling capacity in Ireland and found that more than 30 new timber harvesting machines have been brought into the country since January.

Irish timber processors have said that they should be able to work through the majority of this ‘wind-blown’ timber within the next 18 months.

FII director Mark McAuley said that foresters are fortunate to have Europe’s largest timber importer across the Irish Sea.

“In fact, the UK is the second-largest importer of sawn timber products in the whole world,” he said.

“Ireland's timber processors are now stepping up their production in line with the increased supply of sawlog stemming from storm Éowyn."

Processing

Storm Éowyn brought down over 26,000ha of forestry, which equates to more than two years’ supply of wood.

“There is an important message for Ireland's forest owners that the Irish industry has the capacity to cope with the post-storm situation and to process and market the increased supply of timber,” added McAuley.

“It is vital for the future of Ireland's forestry sector that the best possible outcome is delivered for forest owners impacted by the storm. A well-planned and measured approach to timber harvesting and marketing will help to deliver this.”

